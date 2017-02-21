Sanctuary cities for immigrants? Front Burner

Said Gonzalez marches to the First Unitarian Church in Denver, Colo., in support of Jeanette Vizguerra, an undocumented Mexican national, who has taken sanctuary at the church. Said Gonzalez marches to the First Unitarian Church in Denver, Colo., in support of Jeanette Vizguerra, an undocumented Mexican national, who has taken sanctuary at the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.