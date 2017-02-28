Rollins fraternity brothers accused o...

Rollins fraternity brothers accused of beating other frat member

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A Rollins College student accused three students from another fraternity of attacking him and ransacking his off-campus apartment, according to a police report released Tuesday. The incident that left the student at the Florida Hospital Orlando emergency room occurred Feb. 19, and by Feb. 21, the college had announced it temporarily suspended all six fraternities until further notice.

