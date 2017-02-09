Red-light cameras? Let cities, counties decide
Red-light cameras are in place at several locations along State Road 50 in Clermont. The 2010 state law that authorizes local governments in Florida to catch red-light runners with cameras narrowly missed getting t-boned in Tallahassee this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Earl
|1,492,278
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,427
|Kissimmee police drove off
|14 hr
|Left to die
|11
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,880
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|zazz
|98,333
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|18
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC