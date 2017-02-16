Quest to open in Waterford Lakes

Quest to open in Waterford Lakes

Roger B. Kennedy Construction started work near Waterford Lakes on Quest Village Apartments, an independent-living community for adults with developmental disabilities. The Altamonte Springs-based contractor won a $7 million contract to build the project, which includes a community center, recreational amenities and 48 apartments in 12 residential buildings.

