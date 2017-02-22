Pulse: WMFE, StoryCorps collect stories
Stories of the Pulse nightclub shooting will be collected next month in Orlando by radio station 90.7 WMFE and StoryCorps. StoryCorps, a national project, and partners from the Family Equality Council will visit March 9-11.
