Pulse shooting survivor Angel Colon's crusade: - I was shot by a man who never should have had a ...
Early that Sunday, gunman Omar Mateen burst into the Pulse nightclub . By the time his rampage was over, he'd killed 49 people and injured 53 more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Badjudgment
|1,497,253
|two words (Jul '10)
|2 min
|Doobie Time
|28,019
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|26 min
|Princess Hey
|76
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|526
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|37 min
|Princess Hey
|12,835
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|40 min
|Princess Hey
|14,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|63,305
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC