Pulse shooting survivor Angel Colon's...

Pulse shooting survivor Angel Colon's crusade: - I was shot by a man who never should have had a ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Early that Sunday, gunman Omar Mateen burst into the Pulse nightclub . By the time his rampage was over, he'd killed 49 people and injured 53 more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,497,253
two words (Jul '10) 2 min Doobie Time 28,019
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 26 min Princess Hey 76
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 29 min Princess Hey 526
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 37 min Princess Hey 12,835
3 word game (Jan '11) 40 min Princess Hey 14,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min Prophet Atlantis 63,305
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC