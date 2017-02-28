Protesters in Orlando demand Rubio ho...

Protesters in Orlando demand Rubio hold town halls

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Days after Marco Rubio said he would not hold any town halls because they would be packed by "liberal activists," protesters outside his Orlando office demanded the U.S. senator meet with constituents. In what have become weekly rallies outside his Pine Street office, about 100 protesters held signs reading, "Meet with us, Little Marco, we won't bully you like Trump did," "Stop Hiding," and multiple signs spelling out "Where's Marco?" "Many people have tried to have a discussion with Sen. Rubio," said Sharon Conway of Winter Park.

