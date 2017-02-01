Prosecutors say Pulse gunman's wife scouted targets, knew about his plan
Prosecutors say the widow of the man who committed a deadly attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub accompanied him on scouting trips to the venue and knew about his plan. Federal prosecutors in California for the first time Wednesday divulged details of the charges against 31-year-old Noor Salman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,290
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|OzRitz
|63,052
|Room available
|21 hr
|Just helping
|1
|Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Oh Those Pharts
|41
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,321
|Princess Hey
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|46
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Richard Klender
|20
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC