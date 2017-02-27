Police: Orange County Sheriff's deputy shot by convicted felon, ina Read Story 10News Staff
CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando reports that the deputy was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is awake, an officer told the news outlet. We are standing with our brothers and sisters @OrangeCoSheriff and praying for the Deputy's speedy recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,499,237
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Miami grandmother accused of leaving kids in ca... (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Pissedoffuncle
|19
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,158
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,512
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC