Police investigating fatal crash blocking Judge Rd in south Orlando
Police are investigating a fatal crash that has shut down Judge Road between Shadowridge Drive and Conway Road in south Orlando. Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash about 5 a.m. and found the driver unresponsive, Orlando police said.
