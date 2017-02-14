Police: College student recorded videos of classmates using bathroom
Police found three videos on the man's phone, which showed people unaware they were being filmed in bathrooms and bedrooms. ORLANDO, FL A college student has been arrested for filming videos and taking pictures of students while they were using the university's restroom.
