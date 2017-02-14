Police: College student recorded vide...

Police: College student recorded videos of classmates using bathroom

23 hrs ago

Police found three videos on the man's phone, which showed people unaware they were being filmed in bathrooms and bedrooms. ORLANDO, FL A college student has been arrested for filming videos and taking pictures of students while they were using the university's restroom.

