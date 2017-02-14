Owner of club where two people were k...

Owner of club where two people were killed files for bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The shooting took place at Glitz Ultra Lounge at the corner of Universal Boulevard and Carrier Drive just before 1 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2016. The shooting took place at Glitz Ultra Lounge at the corner of Universal Boulevard and Carrier Drive just before 1 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,494,047
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 13 min Princess Hey 28
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 24 min Princess Hey 12,792
3 word game (Jan '11) 25 min Princess Hey 14,082
two words (Jul '10) 29 min Princess Hey 27,970
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 30 min Princess Hey 13,264
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Brian_G 63,246
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC