Orlando woman gets 18 months in undocumented worker scheme

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

An Orlando woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for wire fraud and for operating as an unlicensed money transmitter, in a scheme to hire undocumented workers for Orlando subcontractors. She's been ordered to forfeit $136,886 in cash that was seized when she was arrested, $60,178.91 that was seized from her bank accounts, and a 2013 Honda Accord, valued at $11,500, that she had used while committing the offenses.

