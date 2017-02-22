Orlando woman gets 18 months in undocumented worker scheme
An Orlando woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for wire fraud and for operating as an unlicensed money transmitter, in a scheme to hire undocumented workers for Orlando subcontractors. She's been ordered to forfeit $136,886 in cash that was seized when she was arrested, $60,178.91 that was seized from her bank accounts, and a 2013 Honda Accord, valued at $11,500, that she had used while committing the offenses.
