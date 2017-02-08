Orlando Shakespeare Theater to Host D...

Orlando Shakespeare Theater to Host Dance Party on the Set of the Great Gatsby

Join Orlando Shakespeare Theater for a 1920s themed dance class inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald 's The Great Gatsby . Led by The Great Gatsby choreographer Richard Lambert y, participants will learn steps to the "Charleston," the "Waltz," the "Turkey Trot," and the "Shimmy."

