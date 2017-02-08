Orlando Shakespeare Theater to Host Dance Party on the Set of the Great Gatsby
Join Orlando Shakespeare Theater for a 1920s themed dance class inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald 's The Great Gatsby . Led by The Great Gatsby choreographer Richard Lambert y, participants will learn steps to the "Charleston," the "Waltz," the "Turkey Trot," and the "Shimmy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,491,458
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,877
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|2
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|12,770
|two words (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|27,949
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|19,396
|One Word (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|2,461
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC