Orlando police officer involved in shooting at Wal-Mart where Lt. Debra Clayton was killed

An Orlando police officer shot a suspect who had a BB gun Thursday in the parking lot outside the Wal-Mart on Princeton Street near John Young Parkway, Chief John Mina said. Police were called to the store at 3101 Princeton St. for a suspicious incident just after 4 p.m. Mina said a man was approaching people in the parking lot and saying, "Hey, what's up" before shooting the BB gun.

