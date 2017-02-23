Orlando police officer involved in sh...

Orlando police officer involved in shooting at Wal-Mart where Lt. Debra Clayton was killed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An Orlando police officer shot a suspect who had a BB gun Thursday in the parking lot outside the Wal-Mart on Princeton Street near John Young Parkway, Chief John Mina said. Police were called to the store at 3101 Princeton St. for a suspicious incident just after 4 p.m. Mina said a man was approaching people in the parking lot and saying, "Hey, what's up" before shooting the BB gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 25 min Into The Night 63,333
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 29 min Henry 1,497,433
Poll Child Protective Services Should Be SUED Along ... (Aug '12) 30 min fightcps 36
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 4 hr Princess Hey 530
3 word game (Jan '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 14,142
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 5 hr Princess Hey 80
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 12,840
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC