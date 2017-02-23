Orlando police officer involved in shooting at Wal-Mart where Lt. Debra Clayton was killed
An Orlando police officer shot a suspect who had a BB gun Thursday in the parking lot outside the Wal-Mart on Princeton Street near John Young Parkway, Chief John Mina said. Police were called to the store at 3101 Princeton St. for a suspicious incident just after 4 p.m. Mina said a man was approaching people in the parking lot and saying, "Hey, what's up" before shooting the BB gun.
