Orlando police investigating officer-involved shooting at Wal-Mart where OPD officer was killed

Orlando police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Wal-Mart on Princeton Street near John Young Parkway, a spokeswoman said. Police were called to the Wal-Mart at 3101 Princeton Street for a suspicious incident just after 4 p.m. An armed man barricaded himself in a home on Soria Avenue after an argument with his girlfriend, leading to an hours-long standoff with police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.