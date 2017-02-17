Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra To Ann...

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra To Announce 25th Anniversary Season

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra invites you to join in celebration of the upcoming 25th Anniversary Season Announcement on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., before both Irish Romance concerts at Bob Carr Theater at 401 W. Livingston Street, Orlando. This event includes a preview of the 2017/2018 Season's Classics, Pops, and Focus , which will be announced by Executive Director Christopher Barton and Music Director Eric Jacobsen.

