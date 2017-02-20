Orlando man seriously hurt after east Orange crash
An Orlando man was seriously injured early Monday after the car he was driving veered off State Road 50 and struck a power pole near Rouse Lake Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol . According to an FHP report, Pagan's Nissan sedan was headed west on S.R. 50 in east Orange County at about 12:05 a.m. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the utility pole.
