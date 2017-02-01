Orlando Issues New Drone Ordinance to...

Orlando Issues New Drone Ordinance to 'Balance the Need to...

The city of Orlando, Florida recently issued a new drone ordinance aiming to "promote hobbyists and commercial use of unmanned aircraft" while "balancing the paramount need to protect the well-being, tranquility and privacy of its citizens." The ordinance restricts the use of drones at or near city property: 500 feet of a venue, outdoor public assembly, event with more than 1,000 people and county/municipal detention facility.

