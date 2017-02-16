Orlando attorney Matt Englett's law license suspended
Matt Englett, an Orlando attorney who has been disciplined twice already, has been suspended by the Florida Supreme Court for three months. Englett was disciplined for paying bonuses to non-attorney staff at his firm, LawyerASAP, for bringing in clients; the Bar also received "several" complaints from his clients about delays and lack of communication, according to court records.
