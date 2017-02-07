Orlando-area doctors, patients, growe...

Orlando-area doctors, patients, growers have their say on medical marijuana rules

Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment that allows doctors to prescribe full-strength medical marijuana for a wide variety of ailments including cancer, glaucoma, HIV, ALS, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. Now the state Department of Health is scrambling to figure out how to regulate the drug within the required six months of the effective date of the amendment, which was Jan. 3. Tonight, health officials plan to meet publicly with doctors, patients, prospective growers and others at the Orange County Department of Health to get ideas for proposed medical-marijuana rules.

