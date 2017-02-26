Orlando among metros to see gains in ...

Orlando among metros to see gains in manufacturing jobs

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Manufacturing was in the news last week as CEOs running some of the nation's largest corporations descended on the White House to talk trade and job creation with President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,498,170
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min Mothra 63,400
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr zazz 98,349
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 10 hr Murphey_Law 512,946
Kissimmee police drove off 19 hr Left to die 16
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... Sat PWis 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC