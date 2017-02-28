Orange County deputy shot, suspect dead
Sgt. Richard "Rick" Stelter, 46, was shot multiple times while serving an arrest warrant for the 20-year-old shooting suspect, CBS affiliate WKMG reports . The shooting suspect is dead and Stelter is in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|1,499,251
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Miami grandmother accused of leaving kids in ca... (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Pissedoffuncle
|19
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,158
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,512
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC