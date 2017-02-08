OPD: Three teens arrested after rash of vehicle break-ins at hospitals
Jennifer De Leon's husband walked outside early Tuesday morning to find shattered glass scattered across the parking lot of their Altamonte Springs apartment complex. The front passenger window of his white Nissan Maxima had been smashed and the contents of his center console were spread across the seats, De Leon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,490,908
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|2twisted
|19,382
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,873
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,042
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC