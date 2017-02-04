One shot at Pine Hills Wal-Mart
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Pine Hills Wal-Mart Saturday morning, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Angelo Nieves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Homicide Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|1,489,502
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Paris
|63,108
|Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an...
|7 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|zazz
|98,325
|Was the head of security at Valencia College fi...
|Thu
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|19,360
|two words (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|27,940
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC