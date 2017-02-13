Oakland's push for sewers could spark...

Oakland's push for sewers could spark development

Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County If a push to bring a sewer system to Oakland is successful, the tiny town could be flush with development. Town Manager Dennis Foltz said Oakland could double in population to more than 5,000 residents in five years or less and new businesses could boost its tax base Little by little, the town, established in 1887, has gotten pieces in place for a system.

