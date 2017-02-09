Northern Snowstorm Grounds Flights Out Of Tampa And Orlando
If you're in Florida visiting then mother nature may have just extended your vacation for you. The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a powerful, fast-moving storm that forecasters are warning could bring more than a foot of snow in some areas.
