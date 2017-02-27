No. 3 Gator Softball Go Undefeated At The Orange Classic
Another dominant performance from the Florida softball team as it finished the weekend 5-0 on the final day of the Diamond 6 Citrus Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The Gators are now 15-1 on the season.
