Nightclub massacre: Some patrons upset at not getting funds
Some patrons of Florida's Pulse nightclub are upset they aren't receiving money from a $29.5 million victims' compensation fund since they were outside the club when a mass shooting began. In one email sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a patron says he and his boyfriend were in the valet area outside the gay nightclub when a gunman began shooting last June 12 at the entrance.
