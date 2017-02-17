New medical office building going up ...

New medical office building going up at Florida Hospital Winter Garden

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Florida Hospital Winter Garden broke ground on a 72,000-square-foot medical office building next to its year-old hospital. "In addition to the high demand for emergency care, we have also seen great demand for primary and specialty health care services," said Amanda Maggard, campus CEO, in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Sid Caesar 1,496,794
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 19,486
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Well Well 63,270
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 10 hr Murph 73,759
Trump to "little people" supporters: Don't get too 14 hr curt 2
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 18 hr Murphey_Law 512,915
www.toilettrolls.com 18 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC