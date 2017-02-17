New medical office building going up at Florida Hospital Winter Garden
Florida Hospital Winter Garden broke ground on a 72,000-square-foot medical office building next to its year-old hospital. "In addition to the high demand for emergency care, we have also seen great demand for primary and specialty health care services," said Amanda Maggard, campus CEO, in a news release.
