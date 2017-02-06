New MakerBot program launches for teachers
New MakerBot program allows educators to promote the use of 3D printing in their classrooms, participate in challenges, and receive support from MakerBot. Building on MakerBot's years of work in education, the company recently announced the launch of their new MakerBot Educators program at the Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando, Florida.
