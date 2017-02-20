New emergency medical campaign aims t...

New emergency medical campaign aims to save lives

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs participates in a medical care demonstration at a press event at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs participates in a medical care demonstration at a press event at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Obama bin ladder 1,497,476
3 word game (Jan '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 14,118
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 3 hr Princess Hey 56
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 13,286
two words (Jul '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 27,994
One Word (Jul '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 2,504
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 19,490
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 7 hr Murphey_Law 512,919
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC