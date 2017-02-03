Minneola restaurant opens doors to American Legion post
Mike Nardone, owner of The Surf bar and grill, 650 N. U.S. Highway 27, recently opened its doors to American Legion Post 357 as a temporary home for meetings and fundraisers. The restaurant is available for the 30-member veterans group on Mondays and Tuesdays.
