Millenia clinches luxury car hub with Ferrari, Porsche, Lexus
Porsche, Ferrari and Lexus dealers have all made purchases along Interstate 4, while Fields Motorcars bought a plot of land near the freeway and John Young Parkway for future development. Fields Motorcars sells Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini vehicles from its Longwood dealership.
