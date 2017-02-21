Michelle Keegan blasted by viewers on Twitter
'Why is she so miserable?': Michelle Keegan BLASTED by viewers on Twitter for 'dull, fake and dreary' appearance on Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway However, it appears Michelle Keegan isn't immune from criticism as she was lambasted by Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway viewers online after she gave a less than enthusiastic performance as their star guest announcer for the series premiere episode. The 29-year-old actress joined the popular entertainment show for their exciting season opener but left audiences wondering if she was 'bored' or 'miserable' following her appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|15 min
|Lon Spector
|512,945
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|Brad
|1,497,937
|Kissimmee police drove off
|2 hr
|Left to die
|16
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Mothra
|63,392
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,348
|Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ...
|11 hr
|PWis
|1
|What's with the homeless in this town?
|13 hr
|RuffnReddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC