'Why is she so miserable?': Michelle Keegan BLASTED by viewers on Twitter for 'dull, fake and dreary' appearance on Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway However, it appears Michelle Keegan isn't immune from criticism as she was lambasted by Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway viewers online after she gave a less than enthusiastic performance as their star guest announcer for the series premiere episode. The 29-year-old actress joined the popular entertainment show for their exciting season opener but left audiences wondering if she was 'bored' or 'miserable' following her appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.