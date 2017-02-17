Meyers Mocks Trump's - Racist' Presse...

Meyers Mocks Trump's - Racist' PresserBy Matt Wilstein

9 hrs ago

If ever there was a political event that deserved "A Closer Look" by Seth Meyers, it was today's "batshit crazy" press conference from President Donald Trump "full of false claims, grievances, and attacks on the media." After literally shredding the script that Trump rendered "completely meaningless" with his afternoon presser, Meyers launched into his examination of the president's deft ability to avoid answering questions about his campaign's ties to Russia .

