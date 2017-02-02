Mennello Museum salutes local artists, Mayor Buddy Dyer
The first Mennello Museum Invitational, a group exhibition by local artists, will open Valentine's Day at the venue, 900 E. Princeton St., Orlando. The event will share recent work in painting and sculpture, ranging from abstraction to representational pieces.
