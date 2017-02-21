Man run over while working on tractor-trailer in Florida
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was run over by the tractor-trailer he was working on at a central Florida shop. The Florida Highway Patrol says Emilio Carcamo was working underneath the truck at AV Truck Services near Orlando on Monday when his 19-year-old co-worker Christian Guardado got into the cab and moved it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,497,039
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,345
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Doug77
|19,499
|In the 1930s, LI family raised pet chimp (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|JackieGP
|9
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|514
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|64
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,126
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC