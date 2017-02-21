Man run over while working on tractor...

Man run over while working on tractor-trailer in Florida

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was run over by the tractor-trailer he was working on at a central Florida shop. The Florida Highway Patrol says Emilio Carcamo was working underneath the truck at AV Truck Services near Orlando on Monday when his 19-year-old co-worker Christian Guardado got into the cab and moved it.

