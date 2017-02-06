Man pleads no contest in Fort Pierce mosque fire, faces up to 30 years
An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online pleaded no contest Monday to setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando nightclub shooter occasionally attended and now faces up to 30 years in prison. Joseph Schreiber, dressed in a burnt orange jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles shackled, pleaded no during Monday's hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Levin.
