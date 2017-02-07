Man caught with child porn at OIA allegedly claims it was for educating school children, agents say
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,490,709
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 min
|zazz
|98,332
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|2twisted
|19,382
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,873
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,042
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC