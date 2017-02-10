Man Accused of Stealing Textbooks, Se...

Man Accused of Stealing Textbooks, Selling Them for Profit

Police say a man who worked for a University of Central Florida bookstore stole more than $20,000 worth of textbooks and resold them for profit to other bookstores near the Orlando campus. The Orlando Sentinel reports 39-year-old Jose Roberto Alonzo faces charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

