Mad Cow's Science Play Festival features 'Enemy of the People,' more

The phrase "Enemy of the People" has been in the news lately, as President Donald Trump tweeted last week that news media such as The New York Times and CNN were "the enemy of the American people." But Mad Cow Theatre will give Central Florida a chance to experience the classic turn of phrase this weekend at its 4th Science Play Festival.

