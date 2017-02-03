Lowe's, seven others, sign on at Lake...

Lowe's, seven others, sign on at Lake Nona

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Lowe's has signed on as the third anchor at Lake Nona Landing, the newly opened shopping center within the 17-square-mile Lake Nona master-planned community outside of Orlando, Fla. The 158,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min No Surprize 1,489,734
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 48 min Mothra 63,126
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 15 hr Leah 29
News Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an... Sat L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Fri zazz 98,325
Was the head of security at Valencia College fi... Thu Concerned Citizen 1
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 19,360
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC