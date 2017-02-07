Less is more for a great camp care package
Allison Hendrix puts a lot of thought but not much money into the care packages she sends her children at summer camp. She looks for items that will help them engage with cabin mates, and skips things that they would worry about breaking or losing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Copout
|1,490,499
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|42 min
|Princess Hey
|19,378
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|44 min
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|45 min
|Princess Hey
|23,042
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|OzRitz
|63,156
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|AnnePage
|512,872
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC