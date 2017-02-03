LaGuardia Airport cops save two heart...

LaGuardia Airport cops save two heart attack victims

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

From left to right: Port Authority Police Officers Jason Berrios, Joseph Miranne and Anthony Oliveto saved two heart attack victims at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday. Two people went into cardiac arrest at LaGuardia Airport Saturday but were revived by fast thinking Port Authority police officers, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,490,295
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Brian_G 63,138
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 9 hr Princess Hey 23,034
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 19,368
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) 11 hr Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,329
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Sat Leah 29
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC