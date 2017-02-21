Kaitlin Bellamy
Voice actor for several theatrical venues around Orlando, FL, including theme park destinations Upbeat, engaging voice with a very bright and unique tone, with just a hint of "girl next door" Excels in creating varied character voices, from children and teens of both genders, to aliens and cartoon monsters Quick study, easily responds to direction and director's notes Kaitlin Bellamy is a classically trained actress, specializing in voice acting and Shakespeare. She is a trained singer and vocalist, with over fifteen years of experience on the stage.
