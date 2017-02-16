Jewish community officials bolster se...

Jewish community officials bolster security following bomb threats

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

When the first of three bomb threats targeted the Jewish Community Center in Maitland last month, teachers quickly ushered more than 300 preschoolers out the door using an evacuation drill they had practiced. Pushing a handful of cribs and shepherding toddlers down a sidewalk, the grown-ups led the kids in song and called the excursion a "nature walk."

