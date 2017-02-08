Is news of terror attacks underplayed? Experts say no
CNN's Don Lemon prepares to go on the air from the scene of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which happened earlier that day in Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016. WASHINGTON - Margaret Thatcher famously declared that "we must try to find ways to starve the terrorist and the hijacker of the oxygen of publicity on which they depend."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,491,086
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,162
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,383
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,873
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|23,042
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC