Indian killed in Kansas: Indian Consu...

Indian killed in Kansas: Indian Consulate assures assistance to deceased's family

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, Alok Madasani, who was shot in the bar in Kansas, confirmed fears that the incident was racially motivated. Witnesses also told the Star that Purinton, 51, yelled "get out of my country " before he opened fire .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Joy 1,497,933
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Mothra 63,392
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,348
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... 8 hr PWis 1
Kissimmee police drove off 9 hr Left to die 15
What's with the homeless in this town? 9 hr RuffnReddy 3
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 14 hr Murphey_Law 512,943
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,151,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC