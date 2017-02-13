In this undated photo provided by CCRM New York, sunlight streams in to a serene, calming waiting space overlooking midtown New York's bustling cityscape, at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine's New York offices. less In this undated photo provided by CCRM New York, sunlight streams in to a serene, calming waiting space overlooking midtown New York's bustling cityscape, at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine's New ... more In this undated photo provided by Perkins+Will, a fantastic flower blooms overhead in the dining area at Nemours children's hospital in Orlando, with a design theme centered on creating a hospital in a garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.